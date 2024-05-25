Corning Incorporated Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

GLW stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.