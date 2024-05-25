WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

