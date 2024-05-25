FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Surmodics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Surmodics from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

