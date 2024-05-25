Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LAAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

