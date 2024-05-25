Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $24.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $24.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.01. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.88 per share.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $579.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

