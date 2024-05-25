Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $20.33

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

