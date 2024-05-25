Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Angi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

