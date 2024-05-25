Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

