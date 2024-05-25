Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,733,000 after buying an additional 523,796 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

