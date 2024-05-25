KeyCorp Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $150.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.
