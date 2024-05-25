Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $587.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

