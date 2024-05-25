Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $234.00 at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $217.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.17. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $23,934,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

