Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.9 %
XELB opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.