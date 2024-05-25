Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Best Buy stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

