Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to Buy

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

CINT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

