UBS Group Upgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Buy

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

