Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $266.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $244.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CB. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $264.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.57. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 45,871 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,287,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

