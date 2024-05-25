Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

NYSE:F opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 409,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $10,416,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

