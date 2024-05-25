Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

