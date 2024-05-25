Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.60. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

