Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after purchasing an additional 552,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

