FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.