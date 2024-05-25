Toast’s (TOST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Stock Up 0.4 %

TOST stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Toast by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. XN LP lifted its position in Toast by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,339 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.