Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head to Head Analysis

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adyen and bpost NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Adyen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen $2.02 billion 20.23 $755.73 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $71.21 million $0.34 10.47

Adyen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bpost NV/SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adyen and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 6 3 0 2.33 bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adyen has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 1.45% 13.80% 3.48%

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.