Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Neutral”

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $100.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.52.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.