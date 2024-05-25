Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

