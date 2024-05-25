TD Cowen Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $270.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

