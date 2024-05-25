First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $262.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $276.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $278.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

