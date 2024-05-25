NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $702.95. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $366.35 and a 52 week high of $1,064.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

