Sanford C. Bernstein Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $235.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities research analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

