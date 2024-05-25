NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.