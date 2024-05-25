Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Critical Review

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Solutions and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cielo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.12, indicating a potential upside of 92.36%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Cielo.

This table compares Research Solutions and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.28 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -88.67 Cielo $2.12 billion 1.29 $418.05 million $0.16 6.38

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% Cielo 20.28% 14.58% 2.15%

Summary

Cielo beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.