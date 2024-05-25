Comparing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bright Green and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -89.88% -55.52% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bright Green and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.8% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Green has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, indicating that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -2.99 True Drinks $1.95 million 229.51 -$3.88 million $0.01 9.00

True Drinks has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than True Drinks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

True Drinks beats Bright Green on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green



Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About True Drinks



True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

