Contrasting Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Plumas Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $104.56 million 5.23 $107.84 million N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $85.31 million 2.46 $29.78 million $4.78 7.44

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Plumas Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 84.94% 18.90% 7.55% Plumas Bancorp 33.12% 20.39% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Plumas Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Plumas Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises of term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

