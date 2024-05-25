Head-To-Head Analysis: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 307.66 -$2.46 million $0.01 4.90 American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.16) -4.40

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials 1,728.81% -2.34% -2.25% American Lithium N/A -21.89% -21.50%

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats American Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

