Financial Review: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TH International and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 1 3 0 2.75

Yum China has a consensus price target of $54.65, suggesting a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than TH International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.84 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.40 Yum China $10.98 billion 1.27 $827.00 million $1.99 17.96

This table compares TH International and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97% Yum China 7.49% 11.90% 7.11%

Risk and Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

