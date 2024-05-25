Contrasting Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Finance of America Companies and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 176.92%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Finance of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies N/A -13.51% -0.11% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 51.98% 12.28% 5.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $234.25 million 0.27 -$80.09 million ($1.21) -0.54 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.98 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finance of America Companies.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Finance of America Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

