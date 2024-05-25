Analyzing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 2 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.36 $12.22 billion $6.06 5.55 Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.95 $638.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Barratt Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.01% 11.82% 4.31% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Barratt Developments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.