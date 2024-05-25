Financial Contrast: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) vs. ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 22.31% 14.65% 1.32% Stock Yards Bancorp 22.86% 12.51% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $423.19 million 8.07 $206.85 million $3.65 17.18 Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 3.13 $107.75 million $3.56 13.12

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stock Yards Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

