Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $10.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,629.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Zuora by 33.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 740,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

