Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

