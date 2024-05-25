Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

Canadian Natural Resources shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

