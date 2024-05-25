The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

