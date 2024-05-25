Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 520,490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 8.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 909,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
