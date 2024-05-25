Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

A number of analysts have commented on PLC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

TSE PLC opened at C$16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

