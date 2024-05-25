Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BE opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.77.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
