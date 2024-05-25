Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

BE opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.