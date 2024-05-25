Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 355,555 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

