Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

