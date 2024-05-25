Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $16.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Lyft stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,055 shares of company stock worth $5,128,587 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

