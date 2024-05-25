Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$21.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VET

Insider Buying and Selling

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,945. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.99. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6153082 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.70%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.